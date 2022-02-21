MOULTRIE, Ga. — A man accused of breaking into the Fast Track on Tallokas Road turned himself a day later after he left multiple items of his clothing behind near the crime scene.
Tony Ed Harris, 46, 803 Hill Crest, was identified by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office in the smash-and-grab burglary that occurred early Friday morning at the Fast Track gas station on Tallokas Road. He surrendered to the CCSO Saturday morning, according to criminal investigator Kat Johnson.
On Friday afternoon, the CCSO posted to social media surveillance footage of a man smashing through the lower window of the automatic sliding glass door of Fast Track. The surveillance footage shows a man hurrying behind the counter to grab some items before leaving out the window that was originally smashed in, according to Johnson.
The man attempted to grab 16 tobacco products but dropped most of them in his attempt to escape quickly. Investigators were able to follow a pack of cigarettes and a lighter.
“We first followed the direction we had seen him run on the footage. We were able to follow that and find a blue shirt, as well just about everything else, that had been used to smash the window behind the (South Side Volunteer) Fire Department,” Johnson said in an interview Monday.
Investigators were able to locate a Columbia hat, blue T-shirt, face mask and hammer that the man in the video is seen to have been wearing and holding.
Elsewhere on the crime scene, three packs of cigarettes were discovered to have blood on them, which is believed to have come from the breaking of the window, according to the incident report provided by the CCSO. Along with these, two other packs of cigarettes were discovered that included one partial fingerprint and one “blurred” fingerprint.
As part of the investigation, Johnson released the videos from the store on the CCSO Facebook page.
“We had a wonderful response from the community. We really appreciate their support. I think that post is what got him to realize that he was in trouble,” Johnson said.
The post, which now includes an update of a man turning himself, reached 590 shares, 249 comments and 267 reactions as of Monday afternoon.
Harris was officially charged with smash-and-grab burglary as well as an active probation violation warrant that was issued in October of 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.