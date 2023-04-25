MOULTRIE, Ga. – Three people charged last month with drug offenses now face child abuse charges after children in their residence tested positive for drugs.
The Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) issued a hair-follicle test to the individuals in reference to the March 23 case, Moultrie Police Department — Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team Investigator Jesus Valdez said by phone Monday afternoon.
On March 23, the MPD - CCSO DET and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force served a warrant at a residence in the 1700 block of Villa Drive Southeast on March 23 to arrest a wanted man who was living there at the time, Valdez said April 7.
The man, a 51-year-old Albany resident, was wanted in connection with an aggravated assault charge in Albany. He was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived.
“A search warrant was conducted on the residence based on possible cocaine or methamphetamine located on a drawer,” Valdez explained.
Narcotics were found in the home, he said. The man was charged with aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
Two women, aged 39 and 41, who lived at the Villa Drive residence, were both charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
The 51-year-old Albany man and a 39-year-old Moultrie woman were tested and both received cruelty to children charges after two young children in the home tested positive for methamphetamine.
The man remains in custody at the Colquitt County Jail. The 39-year-old woman was initially released on bond but turned herself in April 20 to face the new charges. The 41-year-old woman also has an active warrant but is currently in a treatment facility, Valdez said.
The 41-year-old woman was a teacher at Norman Park Elementary School at the time of the incident. The Colquitt County School District received her resignation March 24, and the Board of Education accepted it during its March 27 meeting.
