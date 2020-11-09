MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for Sutton System Sales Inc. located at 184 S. Baker St. in Ellenton.
Sutton System Sales Inc. was established in 1962 and is owned by James and John Paul Sutton. The business is a fuel and lubricant distributor.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.
You can reach Sutton System Sales Inc. by calling 229-324-3141 or by visiting their website listed as http://www.suttonsystemsales.com. Their Facebook page is listed as Sutton System Sales Inc.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting, visit the Chamber's Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or see it on the Chamber's YouTube channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
