MOULTRIE, Ga. — Gary Swartzentruber, M.D., a family medicine physician associated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center, was recently certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as an Aviation Medical Examiner (AME).
To earn an AME certification, a physician must undergo rigorous courses and training through the FAA and pass an intensive, comprehensive exam.
Swartzentruber has been a family medicine physician in Moultrie for over 10 years and provides patient care at The Kirk Clinic. He has a life-long interest in aviation and is currently training to be a pilot. He is one of 77 physicians in the state of Georgia who hold this certification and is able to perform FAA class II and III medical exams at this time.
For more information or to make an appointment with Swartzentruber for a flight examination, please call 229-891-9016 or visit The Kirk Clinic website at www.thekirkclinic.com.
