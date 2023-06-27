MOULTRIE — It’s summer in South Georgia, so of course it’s hot — but meteorologists are warning about potentially dangerous temperatures and heat indexes that are expected this week.
The National Weather Service predicts highs in the 90s every day this week in Moultrie. Heat indexes could top 100 degrees.
A “heat index” differs from a plain temperature reading in that it factors in humidity for a projected “feels like’ number, said Felecia Bowser, a meteorologist at the Tallahassee, Florida, weather service office.
“The human body reacts to the heat plus humidity, so you can run the risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” she said.
While the weather service predicted a heat index of 102 for Moultrie on Tuesday, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather said he wouldn’t be surprised to see indices of 110-115 this week.
“We’re not looking for any cold fronts in the immediate future,” said Tom Kines, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.
The weather station at the Sunbelt Ag Expo registered a high of 91 on Sunday and 92 on Monday. That’s not far off the average high of 90.9 in June, according to the UGA Weather Network, which posts the Expo weather station’s data at georgiaweather.net.
Both Bowser and Kines said the cause of the rising temperatures is a high pressure area over the middle U.S. that has brought record-breaking heat to Texas and Oklahoma in the past week.
“It’s brutal out there,” Kines said.
The only silver lining as far as the heat is that there are small chances for thunderstorms in upcoming days, he said, though any rain relief from those storms would be short-lived.
June has already been slightly wetter than normal. The Expo’s weather station has reported 5.81 inches of rain as of Monday, June 26. It’s average June rainfall is 5 inches.
Neither forecaster foresaw any strong chance of widespread severe weather in South Georgia for the next week, though Kines said spot thunderstorms could trigger local flooding.
As the heat builds up, so do the health dangers. A joint statement from the Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency and the South Health District offered suggestions for dealing safely with the heat:
— Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. It occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature: The body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down. When heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Heat stroke can cause permanent disability or death if the person does not receive emergency treatment.
— Heat exhaustion is the body’s response to an excessive loss of water and salt, usually through excessive sweating. Warning signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, and fainting.
— Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.
— Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
— Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.
— Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.
— Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours.
— Check on elderly neighbors, family, and friends who do not have air conditioning.
— Make sure pets have plenty of water and shade, be careful not to over-exercise them, and keep them indoors when it’s extremely hot.
— Familiarize yourself with the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
— Insulate your home by installing weather stripping around your doors and windowsills to keep the cool air inside.
— Closely monitor a local radio station, TV station, or NOAA Weather Radio, or download the Ready Georgia app for the latest information on excessive heat watches and warnings.
