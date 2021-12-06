Swim with the Grinch

The Grinch patrols the edge of the pool Saturday during "Swim with the Grinch," an event sponsored by the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority at the heated Southwest Memorial Pool.

 Connie Southwell/The Moultrie Observer

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority showed off the new heaters in the renovated Southwest Memorial Pool Saturday with "Swim with the Grinch," a holiday-themed swimming event.

