MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority showed off the new heaters in the renovated Southwest Memorial Pool Saturday with "Swim with the Grinch," a holiday-themed swimming event.
Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Updated: December 6, 2021 @ 9:22 pm
PARROTT [mdash] Madge Mobley Wilson, 94, of Parrott, GA, formerly of Moultrie, GA, died Monday, November 29, 2021 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church of Albany, GA. Rev. James Bullion will officiate;…
DOERUN, GA. [mdash]Mr. Christopher "Chris" Dean Meadows, 75, of Doerun, died on Saturday, December 4 2021 at his residence. The graveside service was held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. David Glass and Rev. David Benton officiated…
CUMMING [mdash]William Ashley Dekle, age 99, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Mann House Forsyth, in Cumming. He was born July 19, 1922, in Coolidge, Georgia to Clara (Carter) and Troy Dekle. After graduating from Sale City High School with the class of 1940, he worked as a carpenter in t…
