MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Livestock Association hosted its inaugural Packer Swine Showdown Dec. 5-6 at the Livestock Complex.
“Over 250 pigs from all over the Southeast and as far away as Ohio were entered in the two-day event,” said show committee member Becca Turner. “People attended in public or watched the event on Facebook Live. This community event is a huge boost for our local economy. If you've never been to a livestock show that's run like a national event, this was one to be at. Also, one of our local businesses — Joe Kem's market — provided concessions to the crowd.”
Each day had division and showmanship winners, and then a top five was chosen with a grand and reserve champion.
Saturday’s Top 5 overall
• Grand Champion Ret Turner, Colquitt County FFA.
• Reserve Champion Matthew Ferrell, Brooks County FFA.
• 3rd Overall Bryce Griffin, Bacon County FFA.
• 4th Overall Elli Ash, Ben Hill 4-H.
• 5th Overall Chanleigh Underwood, Jeff Davis 4-H.
Saturday Division winners
• Div 1 Grand Champion Kenslie Griffin, Ben Hill Pre Club.
• Div 1 Reserve Champion Thomas Fowler, Perry FFA.
• Div 2 Grand Champion Elli Ash, Ben Hill 4-H.
• Div 2 Reserve Champion Matthew Ferrell, Brooks County FFA.
• Div 3 Grand Champion Ret Turner, Colquitt County FFA.
• Div 3 Reserve Champion Bryce Griffin, Bacon County FFA.
• Div 4 Grand Champion Jada Dent, Wayne County 4-H.
• Div 4 Reserve Champion Riley Polk, Citizens Christian Academy FFA.
• Div 5 Grand Champion Matthew Ferrell, Brooks County FFA.
• Div 5 Reserve Champion Chanleigh Underwood, Jeff Davis 4-H.
Saturday Showmanship winners
• Pee Wee Division Grace Tucker, Irwin County Pre Club.
• Novice Division Will Grimes, Tift County 4-H.
• Junior Division Elli Ash, Ben Hill 4-H.
• Intermediate Division Jada Dent, Wayne County 4-H.
• Senior Division Chanleigh Underwood, Jeff Davis 4-H.
• Supreme Overall Showman Jada Dent, Wayne County 4-H.
Sunday’s Top 5 overall
• Grand Champion Jada Dent, Wayne County 4-H.
• Reserve Champion Carolyne Turner, Colquitt County FFA.
• 3rd Overall Jada Dent, Wayne County FFA.
• 4th Overall Elli Ash, Ben Hill 4-H.
• 5th Overall Elli Ash, Ben Hill 4-H.
Sunday Division winners
• Div 1 Grand Champion Jada Dent, Wayne County 4-H.
• Div 1 Reserve Champion Owen Bridges, Houston County 4-H.
• Div 2 Grand Champion Elli Ash, Ben Hill 4-H.
• Div 2 Reserve Champion Maddy Grace May, Washington County FFA.
• Div 3 Grand Champion Carolyne Turner, Colquitt County FFA.
• Div 3 Reserve Champion Matthew Ferrell, Brooks County FFA.
• Div 4 Grand Champion Elli Ash, Ben Hill 4-H.
• Div 4 Reserve Champion Cooper Lewis, Colquitt County 4-H.
• Div 5 Grand Champion Jada Dent, Wayne County 4-H.
• Div 5 Reserve Champion Jada Dent, Wayne County 4-H.
Sunday Showmanship winners
• Pee Wee Division Hank Dykes, Colquitt County PreClub.
• Novice Division Maybre Ray, Tift County 4-H.
• Junior Division Elli Ash, Ben Hill 4-H.
• Intermediate Divison Mac Heuer, Greene County 4-H.
• Senior Division Lauren Whitman, Cook County.
• Supreme Overall Showman Mac Heuer, Greene County 4-H.
