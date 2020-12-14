MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Livestock Association hosted its inaugural Packer Swine Showdown Dec. 5-6 at the Livestock Complex.

“Over 250 pigs from all over the Southeast and as far away as Ohio were entered in the two-day event,” said show committee member Becca Turner. “People attended in public or watched the event on Facebook Live. This community event is a huge boost for our local economy. If you've never been to a livestock show that's run like a national event, this was one to be at. Also, one of our local businesses — Joe Kem's market — provided concessions to the crowd.”

Each day had division and showmanship winners, and then a top five was chosen with a grand and reserve champion.

 

Saturday’s Top 5 overall

• Grand Champion Ret Turner, Colquitt County FFA.

• Reserve Champion Matthew Ferrell, Brooks County FFA.

• 3rd Overall Bryce Griffin, Bacon County FFA.

• 4th Overall Elli Ash, Ben Hill 4-H.

• 5th Overall Chanleigh Underwood, Jeff Davis 4-H.

 

Saturday Division winners

• Div 1 Grand Champion Kenslie Griffin, Ben Hill Pre Club.

• Div 1 Reserve Champion Thomas Fowler, Perry FFA.

• Div 2 Grand Champion Elli Ash, Ben Hill 4-H.

• Div 2 Reserve Champion Matthew Ferrell, Brooks County FFA.

• Div 3 Grand Champion Ret Turner, Colquitt County FFA.

• Div 3 Reserve Champion Bryce Griffin, Bacon County FFA.

• Div 4 Grand Champion Jada Dent, Wayne County 4-H.

• Div 4 Reserve Champion Riley Polk, Citizens Christian Academy FFA.

• Div 5 Grand Champion Matthew Ferrell, Brooks County FFA.

• Div 5 Reserve Champion Chanleigh Underwood, Jeff Davis 4-H.

 

Saturday Showmanship winners

• Pee Wee Division Grace Tucker, Irwin County Pre Club.

• Novice Division Will Grimes, Tift County 4-H.

• Junior Division Elli Ash, Ben Hill 4-H.

• Intermediate Division Jada Dent, Wayne County 4-H.

• Senior Division Chanleigh Underwood, Jeff Davis 4-H.

• Supreme Overall Showman Jada Dent, Wayne County 4-H.

 

Sunday’s Top 5 overall

• Grand Champion Jada Dent, Wayne County 4-H.

• Reserve Champion Carolyne Turner, Colquitt County FFA.

• 3rd Overall Jada Dent, Wayne County FFA.

• 4th Overall Elli Ash, Ben Hill 4-H.

• 5th Overall Elli Ash, Ben Hill 4-H.

 

Sunday Division winners

• Div 1 Grand Champion Jada Dent, Wayne County 4-H.

• Div 1 Reserve Champion Owen Bridges, Houston County 4-H.

• Div 2 Grand Champion Elli Ash, Ben Hill 4-H.

• Div 2 Reserve Champion Maddy Grace May, Washington County FFA.

• Div 3 Grand Champion Carolyne Turner, Colquitt County FFA.

• Div 3 Reserve Champion Matthew Ferrell, Brooks County FFA.

• Div 4 Grand Champion Elli Ash, Ben Hill 4-H.

• Div 4 Reserve Champion Cooper Lewis, Colquitt County 4-H.

• Div 5 Grand Champion Jada Dent, Wayne County 4-H.

• Div 5 Reserve Champion Jada Dent, Wayne County 4-H.

 

Sunday Showmanship winners

• Pee Wee Division Hank Dykes, Colquitt County PreClub.

• Novice Division Maybre Ray, Tift County 4-H.

• Junior Division Elli Ash, Ben Hill 4-H.

• Intermediate Divison Mac Heuer, Greene County 4-H.

• Senior Division Lauren Whitman, Cook County.

• Supreme Overall Showman Mac Heuer, Greene County 4-H.

