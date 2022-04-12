ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Monday that arrest warrants have been issued for Richard Burrell, 54, of Sylvester, for insurance fraud and theft by conversion.
Burrell is charged in connection with a Cook County case, according to a press release from King’s office.
The arrest warrants were issued by a Cook County Judge on April 6, the press release said.
“The suspect took $32,100 from customers and never delivered the intended product,” King said. “Mr. Burrell received money for a life insurance policy and for a mutual fund, then in turn converted that into an account for his personal use.”
Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.
