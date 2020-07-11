MOULTRIE, Ga. — The ensemble group Tallahassee Nights Live performed Saturday evening at Moultrie's Second Saturday event.
The performance was the second Second Saturday sponsored by downtown merchants, and the first since the end of a stay-at-home order prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Hand sanitizer was freely available at the Lewis Hill Amphitheater. A handful of the spectators wore face masks, but most were careful to keep six feet or more between them and other groups.
The free concert began at 7:30 p.m., and attendance fluctuated through the show. At the time these photos were taken, there were about 60 people gathered on the Courthouse Square to listen.
