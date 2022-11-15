MOULTRIE, Ga. – Tallokas Road, a local gift and home goods shop, raised awareness for childhood cancer with its recent “Elves Night Out” event.
The annual event was held in support of CURE, an Atlanta-based non-profit organization dedicated to conquering childhood cancer.
Theresa Thomas, owner of Tallokas Road, said she found out about the organization through her best friend, Kim Booth, whose son battled cancer.
She chose to host Elves Night Out to support CURE and honor local children who have battled cancer like Booth's son, Chandler.
“This is the sixth year we’ve held Elves Night Out,” Abigail Plant, a shop employee, told The Observer.
This year’s event had a large turnout with approximately 89 tickets, valued at $60 per person, sold to area ladies for a festive night of shopping, music, refreshments, and door prizes. All proceeds from the ticket sales go to CURE.
Tickets are limited for exclusivity and to allow the employees time to prepare the "swag bags” that each guest receives. The bag includes various items and goodies featured throughout the shop and from vendors.
“The people come to support CURE and to get first dibs on our Christmas items. It’s become just a fun night to come into the shop and get in the spirit of the season," Thomas said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Elves Night Out also serves as the shop’s Christmas open house. While the shop is closed days prior to the event, the employees transform the shop from its everyday setup into its holiday “decked out” decoration.
The event was held just two days after the inaugural Catie’s Gathering event also held in Moultrie to raise funds for childhood cancer research.
Elves Night Out is held on the second Tuesday of November each year. Tallokas Road is located on 1600 First Ave. S.E.
For more information about CURE, please visit www.curechildhoodcancer.org.
