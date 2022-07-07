MOULTRIE, Ga. — Residents of the Tallokas Trail subdivision asked Colquitt County officials Tuesday to consider making their neighborhood a “golf-cart friendly neighborhood.”
The request followed law enforcement response to a dangerous situation in the neighborhood — a response that Sheriff Rod Howell and other county officials said lacked “common sense.”
Howell said a resident of the neighborhood called 911 because a child was driving an ATV recklessly in the neighborhood. She said he was in her lane coming around an S-curve and she almost hit him head-on. She said her neighbors frequently let children drive golf carts and ATVs on the road, and she felt it was dangerous.
No one at the commission meeting said what the immediate law enforcement response was, but someone — it was not clear from the commission’s discussions whether it was the original caller — reached out to Howell afterwards. Howell was on vacation in Florida and planned to address it when he got back to Colquitt County. Unsatisfied, the caller then contacted the Georgia State Patrol.
The state patrol began patrolling the neighborhood and enforcing the law as written.
As state law is written, no one can drive an ATV or UTV on the roadway — at all — and the restrictions on golf carts involve not only the age of the driver but also the addition of several accessories, such as a windshield, headlights, turn signals and seat belts. A golf cart without all the required safety features can’t be driven on the street at all either.
So, residents who’d had no trouble driving their golf carts to the neighbor’s house for years were suddenly facing potential fines and threats of having their vehicles towed.
“The GSP has basically shut everything down,” said Samatha Crawford, who lives on Tallokas Trail.
“I got offended by the Georgia State Patrol coming into our neighborhood and basically intimidating some of the kids and coming in and shutting down our golf carts and saying you can’t ride them,” said Jerry Croft, a 36-year resident of Lonesome Pine Trail who teaches driver’s education.
Several residents talked about how the neighborhood had changed. Croft said the Fourth of July is usually a big night as neighbors ride their golf carts through the neighborhood to watch fireworks and fellowship with one another.
“Last night, no golf carts, no fellowship,” he said.
Meanwhile, Howell said, the 911 caller has faced the wrath of her neighbors both in person and on social media. Both he and county commissioners emphasized that her purpose was to make sure children didn’t get hurt.
Other residents said the neighbor should have gone to the parents instead of to law enforcement.
“If our kids are doing something wrong, come tell me,” said Angie French.
But Commissioner Johnny Hardin — who lives in Tallokas Trails himself — said some people wouldn’t be comfortable doing that if they didn’t know the parents well.
“I think it’s harder for somebody to come to somebody that they might not know well and say, ‘Hey, your kids doing something wrong,’ because — hey, I’ve been there — [the parents would say,] ‘Not my kids!’”
Resident Jason Chapman asked how to get the GSP out of their neighborhood and let the sheriff’s office patrol there instead.
Howell disagreed that was a good idea. He said he spoke with Sgt. 1st Class John VanLandingham, the commander of the GSP’s Post 12, which covers Colquitt County.
“I’m going to tell y’all, he point-blank asked me, he says, ‘I’ll pull them out of there.’ He asked me to pull them out of there. I’m so short-staffed I told him, ‘I don’t want you out of there. The citizens of Colquitt County need law enforcement in their neighborhoods to protect [against] entering autos, to protect [against] burglaries. I just want some common sense used.’”
Howell said his instruction to his deputies is to leave drivers alone who aren’t doing anything stupid or dangerous. The fact that an ATV is not legal on the road is no reason to stop someone who is otherwise obeying the law, he said. He said that he himself drives his Polaris Ranger on the road as he does work on his family’s farm. He acknowledged that’s illegal and if the GSP chose to stop him, he could get a ticket — but he said he operates safely and obeys traffic laws. He said he wants his deputies to hold other people to that same standard.
Commissioner Mike Boyd, himself a retired GSP trooper, said, “If you figure out how to put common sense into somebody, you’re going to be the richest person in the world.”
Residents cited golf-cart friendly neighborhoods in Cook and Thomas counties and said they’d like the county to establish one in their subdivision so they can resume riding their golf carts.
The commission asked County Attorney Lester Castellow to research the law to see what the county can do to resolve the situation, but Castellow wasn’t sure an ordinance approving golf carts would change anything.
“You draw an ordinance, you’ve still got to follow state law,” he said.
Commissioners were also concerned about other neighborhoods where golf carts are common transportation. They would not be involved in the specific action being considered for Tallokas Trails, so some commissioners thought creating one “golf-cart friendly neighborhood” might start a flood of other requests.
Castellow is to offer recommendations at the commission’s next meeting, which will be 5 p.m. July 19 at the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex.
