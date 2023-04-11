MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Norman Park Elementary School teacher resigned one day after she was charged with drug offenses.
On March 23, the Moultrie Police Department - Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team and United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force went to a residence in the 1700 block of Villa Drive Southeast to arrest a wanted man who was living there at the time, DET Investigator Jesus Valdez said Friday afternoon, April 7.
The man, a 51-year-old Albany resident, was wanted in connection with an aggravated assault charge in Albany. He was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived.
“A search warrant was conducted on the residence based on possible cocaine or methamphetamine located on a drawer,” Valdez explained.
Narcotics were found in the home, he said. The man was charged with aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
Two women, aged 39 and 41, who lived at the Villa Drive residence, were both charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
The 41-year-old woman was a teacher at Norman Park Elementary School at the time of the incident. The Colquitt County School District received her resignation March 24, and the Board of Education accepted it during its March 27 meeting.
As of April 7, the women had been released on bond, Valdez said. The man was in custody at the Colquitt County Jail as of that time.
