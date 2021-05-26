Last day of school

 Jack R. Jordan/The Moultrie Observer

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Teachers and staff at Sunset Elementary School wave to students as buses prepare to pull away on the last day of school Wednesday. As the parking lot cleared, the teachers released their balloons, symbolically releasing the children to fly away into whatever awaits them over the summer.

