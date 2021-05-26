MOULTRIE, Ga. — Teachers and staff at Sunset Elementary School wave to students as buses prepare to pull away on the last day of school Wednesday. As the parking lot cleared, the teachers released their balloons, symbolically releasing the children to fly away into whatever awaits them over the summer.
featured
Teachers say goodbye on the last day of school
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
MOULTRIE, GA.- Ruby Olivia Spurlin Land, 81, of Moultrie, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at her home. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Human remains identified as Moultrie woman
- Moultrie man charged with 10 counts of exploitation
- Brandon Brock hired as Colquitt County baseball coach
- Siblings face marijuana charges
- Crime reports for May 20, 2021
- Hartsfield soldier survived three wars
- Packers rout Cairo in spring game 42-14
- Crime reports for May 21, 2021
- Crime reports for May 24, 2021
- Fugitive found at Central Avenue residence
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.