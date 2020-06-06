MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with an attack on a 20-year-old man after a video of the attack was forwarded to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnathan Dorough, 20, was hospitalized after the June 1 attack but has since been released, Investigator Austin Cannon said Friday.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the attack itself June 1, Cannon said, but lack of information led to no arrests being made at the time.
New light came when a video related to the matter was sent to CCSO through Snapchat on Tuesday.
It showed a very “vicious” attack on Dorough, said Cannon.
“The video showed approximately 30 seconds of the victim being kicked in the head, being stomped,” he said. “He was hit 20 times in the head and neck area, kicked in the ribs and received multiple injuries from the attack.”
The fight was unprovoked and Dorough was defenseless, Cannon said.
Cannon said Dorough sustained several superficial injuries and a possible concussion.
The juvenile has been detained and currently resides in a detention center.
Investigations on the matter found that the two were acquaintances. The juvenile attacked Dorough, according to Cannon, because he believed Dorough “snitched” on him for a previous incident.
“We’re still investigating whether the plan all along was to video the attack so that it could be circulated,” Cannon said. “If that’s the case there are possibly charges for the people that took the video.”
