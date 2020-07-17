QUITMAN, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy died after a forklift he was driving rolled over onto him Wednesday.
Brooks County Coroner Joseph Leverett declined to identify the youth because of his age, although the family has been notified.
Leverett said the accident happened at a farm on Grassy Flats Lane, just on the Brooks County side of the Brooks-Colquitt county line. He didn’t have his notes in front of him and couldn’t remember the name of the farm operation involved.
He said the incident is under investigation by the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office and federal labor agencies.
“OSHA’s been on the scene and so has the federal Department of Labor,” Leverett said.
