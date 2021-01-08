MEIGS, Ga. — A 14-year-old driver was thrown from an ATV after colliding with a car on Highway 202 near Monroe Jackson Road.
Wilson Whitfield, 14, of Meigs, told Colquitt County deputies that he was driving a 1995 John Deere Gator. He was preparing to cross Highway 202 and waited for a black truck to go by before entering the roadway. He said he didn’t see a 2011 Nissan Altima that was also coming.
Karey Lynn Smith, 51, of Doerun was driving the Altima on Highway 202, heading toward Thomasville.
Whitfield struck the Altima and was thrown off, the deputy’s report said.
He was transported to Colquitt Regional Medical Center and discharged home later the same day, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Neither Smith nor a passenger in the Altima were hurt, the deputy’s report said, but it indicated the Altima had disabling damage while the Gator had minimal damage.
