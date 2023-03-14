MOULTRIE, Ga. — There is one question we’ve all been asked at one point or another during our younger years: “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Depending on the child asked, the answer could be ambitious:
“An astronaut, a doctor, a lawyer…”
Sports or entertainment related:
“A football player, a singer, an actor…”
Community focused:
“A policeman, a firefighter, a soldier…”
Or even oddly specific:
“The Professor Emeritus of Computer Science and Informatics at the University of Georgia...”
Regardless of how simple or complex the answer may be, we all know how difficult it can be initially to answer that question. What was once so easily rattled off with joy, confidence and exuberance in kindergarten can become a bit more challenging to answer as the years go by. Teens in junior high and high school find themselves inwardly asking, “What do I want to be? Do I want to go to college, vocational school, the military or directly into the workforce after high school?” It is even more difficult determining one’s path in life without the right direction and guidance.
Michele Smith, CEO and founder of Teens Have Visions 2, Inc. is specifically focusing on providing assistance to local young ladies to help them make that decision. Based in Moultrie, the organization began as an actual vision Smith had in late 2022.
“The vision came to mind in December, as the new year was approaching. I saw all the things going on for adults – vision board parties, paint parties and things of that nature. I thought, ‘Why not have something for the teens? Teens have visions too,’ and that’s how the name came about,” Smith explained.
As described on its website, the non-profit organization is a mobile mentoring program serving girls ages 12 to 21 in the Colquitt and Brooks County locations. Its mission is to implement creative hands-on skilled workshops, help teens gain self-confidence, emphasize unity, and set specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound (S.M.A.R.T.) goals.
The mentorship program seeks to help girls understand their own individual vision for themselves, regardless of their career field or area of interest, according to Smith.
“When we’re talking about vision, we’re talking about their career goals – what they aspire to do. We implement creative, skilled workshops to help them gain self-confidence. We’re emphasizing unity and helping them set smart goals to actually reach,” she said.
Currently, there are four specific programs or clubs available: healthcare, business and leadership, creative writing, and the beauty industry. Each club is headed by a mentor who is actively working in that particular career field or industry, so the teens can have access to a subject matter expert who has had real world experience and can accurately convey what it is like to work in that field. Additionally, each club has individual group discussion panels, workshop and seminars, community events and virtual groups to ensure the teens have more than adequate opportunities to participate in hands-on activities.
The new year was kicked off with a vision board party on Jan. 28. Smith explained the significance of having the young ladies start the program by identifying their future goals.
“[The vision board event] was kind of like the intro. I had them I actually put on their boards things that they aspired to be when they grow up career wise, answering questions like where do you see yourself in your career,” she said. “My plan from there was to implement creative workshops based off what their visions were.”
In essence, the goal of Teens Have Visions 2 is to help participants reach their goals, Smith said.
Smith isn’t alone in her efforts. She has a robust team of area mentors, volunteers and professionals already in place, ready to teach, guide, advise and support when and where needed. Board members include such individuals as Dr. Jessica Brumfield, a family practice physician in Moultrie, Dr. Brittany Foulkes-Crenshaw, who is in internal medicine, business coach Sabrina Prince, and Shantress Johnson, an author, motivational speaker and entrepreneur based in Atlanta. Additionally, Dr. Jennifer Mitchell of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Moultrie recently joined the organization, and will be specifically focused on diversity initiatives, according to Smith.
“That’s what I definitely want to implement — having something that’s diverse and for everybody,” she said. “Even if the girls have learning disabilities, they can still come and get that support.”
Messiah Walton, a 10th grader at Colquitt County High, attended the group’s March 6 creative writing workshop at the Moultrie Public Library, and said she “was looking forward to learning a lot more” from the organization. JMiyah Smith echoed Walton’s comments, and expressed excitement at the opportunity to learn from others as well as meet other young ladies such as herself.
“I want to be part of the group to gain experience for the career I want to have when I am older,” she explained. “I feel like the group will help me build relationships with other girls… as well as help me make healthy decisions leading up to becoming an adult and entering the real world.”
Upcoming events in March and April include a free teen writer’s workshop on March 15, “Let’s Talk with Tea,” March 18, and a “Teen Open Mic Night,” April 15. More information on how to register your teen, volunteer, or become a mentor can be found on the organization’s website at www.teenshavevisions2inc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.