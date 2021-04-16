CNHI, the parent company of The Moultrie Observer, is asking its readers to help us understand their views on racial justice and policing one year after the death of George Floyd while he was restrained by a Minneapolis police officer.
Please click the link below to participate in a quick survey. Your responses will be tabulated with those from CNHI markets in 22 states in an effort to gauge public sentiment on the issue.
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HVWLYB5
The survey will remain active until May 1. After that, please watch for our coverage of the results here at moultrieobserver.com and in our print edition.
