MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County High School Tempo Club is preparing to perform its rendition of “School of Rock: The Musical” this weekend.
Curtains open Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Withers Auditorium and will be the same time every night except for Sunday, which will curtain at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at cchstempoclub.ticketleap.com.
Flowers by Barrett and Napier Flower Shop are both selling “School of Rock: The Musical” merchandise, which can be purchased in person at Napier Flower Shop or online at the Flowers by Barrett website.
