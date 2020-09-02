MOULTRIE, Ga. — One of Moultrie’s signature events will be held this fall, but the coronavirus pandemic will force a radical change of format.
The Lights! Lights! celebration has been held each Thanksgiving night for decades to kick off the Christmas season by turning on the Canopy of Lights through downtown Moultrie. Thousands of people — many of them from out-of-town — come to enjoy the festival. Downtown shops open that evening so the crowds can begin their Christmas shopping.
This year, the lights will be turned on the preceding Monday with less fanfare, but downtown stores will be open late all week.
“Traditionally, more than 15,000 people gather downtown, shoulder-to-shoulder to experience the countdown on Thanksgiving,” said Amy Johnson, director of downtown development and public relations for the City of Moultrie. “For citizens’ safety, turning on the lights nightly beginning on Monday, November 23rd, and the later hours for shoppers will help spread out the large numbers of people.
“Unfortunately, Santa and his reindeer will not be here Thanksgiving due to social distancing and the need to stay healthy and clear to fly Christmas Eve,” Johnson said. “There will be no scheduled activities on the square Thanksgiving night. Still, citizens can visit participating businesses who will be open, take your favorite photos in front of the Christmas tree or under the canopy.”
Johnson urged residents to remember locally owned and operated businesses during the holiday season.
She said there will be a virtual countdown to turn on the Canopy of Lights at 6 p.m. Nov. 23-26 that people can watch online in their home or in shops and restaurants.
The change in the event’s format came out of an Aug. 31 Downtown Moultrie Association meeting, after the idea of canceling all city events through the end of the year was broached at the Aug. 18 city council meeting.
City Manager Pete Dillard said they figured the best thing would be to turn on the lights the Monday before Thanksgiving through the end of Christmas and have the stores stay open late every night.
“Of course, there will be a big crowd on Thursday because that’s the tradition,” Dillard said. “But after a lot of back and forth, we sounded exactly like the back and forth we had two weeks ago.”
Dillard said the council will wait another month, until October, to decide on what to do for December events.
The city’s big October event — the Moultrie Police Department’s Trunk or Treat at Halloween— is still up in the air. Police Chief Sean Ladson said they’re trying to figure ways to perform the event safely.
He said the MPD’s recent bookbag giveaway could be a blueprint, but there are more circumstances to take account of.
“The bookbags, they stopped in one place and they moved on,” Ladson said. “We did like 300 -- 600 altogether in two days — but with Trunk or Treat, you’re talking about 500-600 kids. If they’re stopping at five or six cars and people are going into the cars, it’s going to be hard to [social distance].”
The decisions follow by about five weeks the cancellation of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, another highlight of Colquitt County’s fall season.
Expo Director Chip Black told the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority on Wednesday that the Calico Arts and Crafts Show and the Moultrie Car Corral and Swap Meet, both planned for November, have not been canceled yet, but Expo staff is still trying to determine whether they can hold them safely.
