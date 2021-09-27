MOULTRIE, Ga. - The 100 Mile Peanut Pickin’ Regional Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 8am-4pm.
The route will follow Highway 41 from Unadilla down to Cordele then Hwy 33 to Sylvester and loop through downtown Moultrie and will follow 133 through Berlin, Morven and Quitman. The 100 Mile Peanut Pickin’ Yard Sale is a tourism effort to promote our region and an opportunity to showcase our town to visitors who may purchase a home or start a business. Vendors will be featuring everything from antiques, to local Georgia grown/Georgia made items and yard sale items. Yard sale sites will range from large multi-organization sites to individual sites along the route. “Official Vendor” signs will identify each official 100 Mile Peanut Pickin’ Yard Sale site. There will be two official locations for vendors in Colquitt County this year. The side parking lot at the City of Moultrie Utilities Department will be the official Moultrie site this year. The address for the site is 2701 1st Ave SE, Moultrie, GA 31788 (directly across the street from the Dairy Queen). Also, the City of Berlin will have an official location. This is your opportunity to shop until you drop, and a great way to find unique gifts or decorative items for your home.
The bargain shopping is the main attraction, but visitors are also able to enjoy exploring charming towns and communities, the scenic countryside, famous historic sites, delicious regional cuisine and welcoming Southern hospitality. This is a great opportunity to promote Moultrie-Colquitt County to the bargain hunters that will be visiting our area. We are looking for church groups, community organizations, nonprofits, and individuals that would like to participate in the Annual 100 Mile Peanut Pickin’ Yard Sale. To be included in this exciting event, please contact Marianne at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce (229) 985-2131 or Miranda at Berlin City Hall (229) 324-2444. September 30th is the deadline for vendors registration at both local locations.
