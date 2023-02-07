MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Arts Center is bringing a new interactive event to Moultrie with its upcoming Open Mic Night.
The show is held in conjunction with Latasha Ware, the founder of Rhythm and Words, who will be hosting the event, according to the Arts Center program director Olivia Ponder-Wallace.
“I was encountering so many writers and poets. They were unknown so I started asking them, ‘What are you going to do with your work?’” Ware said by phone Tuesday.
Ware hosted her first Open Mic Night in February 2022 at the Elleven17, a local restaurant, as an outlet for those local poets. This is her first show she’s hosting at The Arts Center.
The Open Mic Night event is a live show that will have a slew of poets expressing their thoughts centered on the night's theme, Black History Month. The show will be held in the Arts Center Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m., and the entry cost is $10.
Some of the scheduled participants will perform pre-written poems while others will free-style their performances through spoken word. Ware defines “spoken word” as writing that’s expressed through the poet in their own special way.
“Not every poet is alike and not every poet delivers or performs alike,” Ware explained
Not all the poems are rhythmic, but could simply be someone expressing their thoughts on the spot. She will have returning poets from her previous Open Mic Nights to perform but anyone is welcome to sign up at the event.
Everyone is welcome to attend and kids will not be turned away, Ponder-Wallace said, but there might be heavy topics discussed in the performances.
The organizers urge all community members to come out and experience the new event.
“It’s for the community. It’s also diverse. I’m hoping we can cross the lines and have all types of people to come in also. That’s my goal … We all should be able to learn from each other’s cultures and I thought this platform would be great to experience that,” Ware said.
Ponder-Wallace added, “The path to wholeness is to put all your broken pieces together.”
Interested attendees are also encouraged to dress in African American attire to embody the night’s theme.
The Arts Center will be planning more Open Mic Night events with different themes to come throughout the year, Ponder-Wallace said.
Wallace’s line dance class will showcase their skills during the event while performing an African-inspired dance. Hilltop, a musical artist from Dawson, Georgia, will perform during the intermission. Latoya Lewis Anderson will perform a dance as well.
"I'm excited and looking forward to everyone coming out and enjoying this event. Everyone is welcome," Ware concluded.
There will be a $20 giveaway for tickets to attend a concert at The Arts Center the following day.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Arts Center is introducing an acoustic guitar and violin duo from Atlanta named Unknown Lyric. The duo will perform acoustic classical pieces while fusing them with urban grooves and contemporary sounds. The event will start at 7 p.m. in the center’s auditorium.
For more information please contact The Arts Center’s Program Director Olivia Ponder-Wallace at (229) 985-1922.
