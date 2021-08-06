MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for The Cody Store 2, located at 506-4 U.S. Highway 133 South in Moultrie, Georgia.
The Cody Store 2 is owned by Cody Radney and is managed by Jeremiah Christy. The store sells different items, specializing in electronics and CBD products. Their hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
You can reach The Cody Store 2 by calling 229-668-1506 or by email at thecodystore2@yahoo.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is manager Jeremiah Christy, along with family, The Cody Store 2 staff, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
