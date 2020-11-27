COVID-19 has brought about a myriad of changes in all of our lives. Daily disruptions to schedules, along with anxiety about contracting the virus and social isolation have all proven to be a challenge for people across the world. These changes have unfortunately led to an increase in anxiety, depression and loneliness.
Here are a few things to consider if you or your loved one is experiencing emotional effects of the pandemic:
First, remember that everyone reacts differently to stress. However, everyone can benefit from knowledge about healthy ways to cope with stress.
• Don’t completely isolate yourself. This applies both to staying at home and when you are out in public. You can physically stay more than 6 feet away from other people while outside of your home. When at home, make time to connect with loved ones and friends on a regular basis via calls/texts/Skype or FaceTime so that you are not emotionally and socially isolated.
• Limit the amount of time on a screen. TV, Facebook and Instagram all count towards your daily amount of time you are on a screen. Research shows that increased amounts of screen time can lead to an increase in anxiety. Current recommendations for adults are 2 hours per day and 1 hour per day for children. It is important to remember that information can be both helpful and hurtful. Information overload can cause an increase in anxiety. Try to set aside a specific time each day to view/listen to the news so that it does not become overwhelming.
• Try to maintain a schedule if at all possible. Schedules are a great way to reduce anxiety throughout the day because it is something that your body feels is familiar.
• Remember that you still need adequate rest, even during the pandemic. Adequate sleep will allow you to think more clearly and over time has been showed to decrease levels of stress. For adults, adequate sleep means at least 7 hours of sleep per night. Children need at least 9 hours.
• Remember that exercise is still key in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and decreasing stress. Exercise recommendations for adults include: 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week along with 2 days per week of muscle strengthening activities. Exercise recommendations for children include 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity each day.
• Healthy coping strategies are always encouraged, but there may be a time when you may have tried many or all of these tips and are still experiencing anxiety or sadness that makes it difficult to do your day to day tasks. If you feel like this, it is time to talk with your healthcare provider. Remember that your mental health is important, especially during a pandemic.
