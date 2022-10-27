MOULTRIE, Ga. — The First Bank recently presented Colquitt Regional Medical Center with an $87,500 check, which will aid in several ongoing capital projects.
These funds were given through the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit program. This program was created in 2016 due to the increasing number of rural hospital closures since 2008.
A large majority of rural hospitals like Colquitt Regional have faced significant financial challenges and cuts in healthcare reimbursements, according to a press release from the Moultrie hospital. The Georgia General Assembly launched this program in 2016 to assist these hospitals in their growth and expand healthcare services during economic hardship.
The First Bank was one of 278 Georgia taxpayers in 2022 to redirect their Georgia income tax liability to help support Colquitt Regional, the hospital said. The check was presented to Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney by The First Bank Moultrie Market President Ross Dekle.
“We pride ourselves on being a community-based hospital,” Matney said. “Generous contributions from organizations such as The First Bank show the immense support we continually receive from our community partners.”
Since the beginning of Colquitt Regional’s participation in Georgia HEART, tax contributions have aided Colquitt Regional in the construction of the Edwards Cancer Center in 2019, the purchase of a medical linear accelerator in 2020, and construction of a new behavioral health unit in 2022. Future tax credit contributions will be allocated towards the construction of a 39,000-square-foot education building and physician clinic.
“The Georgia Rural Tax Credit program has played an invaluable role in the growth of our organization,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner, Jr. “We are extremely grateful and proud to utilize these funds to bring vital resources and services to our hospital employees and to patients in our community.”
For more information on the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit Program, please contact Nicole Gilbert or Gina McDonald at 229-890-3416.
