MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for The Speakeasy on Main, located at 14 South Main in downtown Moultrie, Georgia.
The business is owned by Teresa Turner and is a craft beer and boutique winery that offers craft beers, wines, wine slushees, as well as wine tastings, private parties, and events.
Their hours are Thursday from noon until 9 p.m., Friday from noon until 11 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. For other open times and events, like their Facebook page listed as The Speakeasy on Main.
Pictured center cutting the ribbon is owner Teresa Turner, along with her family, The Speakeasy staff, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
