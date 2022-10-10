MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for The Storehouse Thrift Store located at 725 Georgia Highway 33 South in Moultrie, Georgia.
The Storehouse, established in October 2012 as a ministry of Heritage Church, besides being a premier thrift store, has grown into a hub for local and global outreach. Led by managers Bobby and Shirley Davis and staffed by a team of over 75 volunteers, The Storehouse is celebrating 10 years of serving locally and sending globally.
The Storehouse mission is accomplished through a unique convergence of generous donors, faithful shoppers, passionate volunteers, and numerous local and global partners joining to offer help and hope in our community and our world, according to a release from the Chamber of Commerce.
Storehouse sales are the second Thursday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second Monday of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. In addition, The Storehouse is open the first Saturday of November, February, May, and August from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information and to stay posted on upcoming sales and available merchandise, follow The Storehouse on Facebook and Instagram.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is Emily Hall, Heritage Church missions pastor; Bobby and Shirley Davis, Storehouse managers; and Storehouse volunteers, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
