MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie police are trying to identify suspects who pulled the front of an ATM machine off to get at the cash inside.
Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, officers received a call from an unidentified witness that two people were attempting to steal the ATM at the First Street branch of Ameris Bank, according to Lt. David Corona of the MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.
“They succeeded in gaining entry into the ATM through the front of the ATM. Pulling it off with a truck,” Corona said.
An exact amount of stolen cash was not disclosed. Investigators are currently in the process of getting video from surveillance cameras in the area, according to Corona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.