THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a third suspect in a March 14 shooting incident in which two Colquitt County teens have already been charged.
Danta Brown, 18, of Pavo was identified Wednesday as the third suspect in a Thomas County trailer park shooting. He was arrested Sunday morning at a home in the 200 block of Alexander Street in Thomasville, according to Lt. Tim Watkins of the TCSO Investigations Division
James David Hogg, 17 and a 15-year-old juvenile, both of Colquitt County, were arrested March 15 by deputies of the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the shooting. They were originally each charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault. Brown will also face these same charges. In addition to those charges, Brown and the juvenile have both been charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, Watkins told The Observer in an interview Wednesday.
Thomas County deputies responded to the Cypress Hill Mobile Home park about 10:15 p.m. March 14 following the reports of shots fired. Two mobile homes were struck in the mobile home park located on Summer Hill Road. Both trailers had five adults and two children inside when the shooting occurred. None of the 14 occupants were injured in the shooting.
Colquitt County deputies later located a van matching a witness’s description in Colquitt County driven by Hogg.
During the traffic stop two suspects tried to escape. The 15-year-old was caught right away. The other suspect is believed to have been Brown, law enforcement said.
Brown was taken to the Thomas County Jail without incident Sunday and has since been denied bond due to his history of fleeing, Watkins said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.