THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Catherine Mims Smith, a senior assistant district attorney for the Southern Judicial Circuit, officially qualified Monday to succeed retiring Judge James E. Hardy. The nonpartisan election will appear on all ballots for the May primary.
“I am running to serve as the next Superior Court Judge for the Southern Judicial Circuit because my commitment to the law and our community run deep,” Smith said. “I have spent my entire career in Georgia court rooms, and when it comes to delivering justice with fairness experience matters. I believe my extensive legal experience and deep involvement in our communities provide me with a unique background and perspective to serve as our next Superior Court Judge.”
Smith said she is seeking to use her 25 years of experience serving in private practice, criminal defense and as a prosecutor to continue protecting South Georgia communities.
Smith said she has received the endorsement of her candidacy for Superior Court Judge from Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey, Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell, and Thomas County Sheriff Carlton Powell.
“Catherine Mims Smith’s qualifications for Superior Court Judge speak for themselves, and in our profession, experience matters,” said Sheriff Powell. “A good judge must possess impeachable character, a high intellect and knowledge of all sides of the courtroom. Her background and family values would compel her to be fair to all people. There is no question Catherine meets these requirements and I am proud to support her.”
Smith is a graduate of the University of Georgia law school. She has served in private practice, as a special assistant attorney general, co-counsel on two death penalty cases, chief assistant public defender for the Southern Judicial Circuit, and senior assistant DA for the Southern Judicial Circuit.
Smith is married to Paul Robert Smith, also a Thomasville native. Together they have four children and six grandchildren. The Smiths are long time members of Dawson Street Methodist Church.
