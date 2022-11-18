MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Colquitt County jury took less than an hour Friday to find Thomas Lee "Squeeze" Tyler not guilty in the shooting death of Shvensky Collins.
Collins, 25, was shot four times in the back around midnight May 8, 2017, in the yard of a residence in the 400 block of Seventh Street Southwest. Tyler, who was 27 at the time, was charged May 25, 2017.
He faced charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, felony murder and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The jury found him not guilty on all of the charges.
The jury was selected on Monday, but the trial didn't start until Wednesday. After two days of testimony, jurors heard one last defense witness on Friday morning, then the defense and state made closing arguments. The judge charged the jury then released them for lunch about 12:45 p.m. They returned approximately 2 p.m. to begin deliberations and notified the court that they had a verdict at 2:43 p.m.
Friday's only witness was Jamal Lee, a resident of the neighborhood who helped tend to Collins until paramedics arrived.
Lee said he heard the shots and drove around the block to try to find the commotion. As he got back home, he saw several people walking together, so he parked his car and walked with them. They arrived at the crime scene, where Collins was lying on the ground near the porch. He said Marvin Wilcher — the boyfriend of Collins' mother — was walking ahead of him, and they knelt beside the young man urging him to hold on until the ambulance arrived.
During his drive around the block, however, Lee said he saw a person running from the direction of the crime scene. He said he just saw him out of the corner of his eye so he could not say who it was, but he said it was not Tyler, who he knows well.
During closing arguments, defense attorney Julius Collins emphasized questions about testimony given by Gerwarney Fleming, who claimed he had seen Tyler firing a gun, although he couldn't see who or what he was shooting at.
Fleming, testifying on Wednesday, said he had gone onto the porch to get his beer when he saw Tyler; he said he thought he was coming to join them at the house. He said that as he bent over to pick up his beer, he heard Tyler say, "Naw!" then he heard a shot. He ducked, he heard another shot and he turned and ran into the house. More shots were heard.
"I said, 'Man, that's Squeeze shooting!'" Fleming said he told the others in the house.
A few minutes after the shots ended, the people in the house came out and found Collins lying on the ground wounded.
In its closing argument, the defense argued Fleming misidentified the shooter, but he didn't correct the mistake until three years later because of a bias against Tyler caused by a previous dispute.
Several witnesses, including Lee on Friday, testified about how dark the neighborhood was. The defense showed photographs taken by Klay Luke, the GBI crime scene investigator, which were very dark because they were taken before the sun came up. Attorney Collins told the jury Fleming should not have been able to make a positive identification of anyone across the yard as dark as it was. Prosecutor Ken Still showed the jury other photos from Luke that showed the presence of street lights, although no one could say whether they were operating at the time of the shooting.
Fleming, by his own admission, had been smoking crack cocaine and drinking sometime before the shooting.
The defense attorney argued that Fleming, impaired by alcohol and/or cocaine, misidentified the shooter in the dark. He told several people that he had seen what he thought he saw, and the rumor started traveling through the community as if it was a fact.
Fleming testified that Tyler bought his father's house and was supposed to pay Fleming but paid his brother instead. It was never stated when this took place, but was obviously prior to the shooting.
Attorney Collins said he does not believe Fleming intentionally lied about seeing Tyler fire the shots. Instead, he said, as the rumor grew, Fleming's bias against Tyler over the previous conflict kept him from setting the record straight — until September 2020.
That month, Fleming's brother took him to see Tyler. Fleming said he was tricked into going; his brother had asked him to go to the store with him and drove him to Tyler's mother's house instead. He agreed to talk with Tyler's attorney, and in a phone conversation with Julius Collins he agreed to come to the attorney's Atlanta office to see him. The next day, two women that Fleming didn't know came to his house and drove him to Atlanta. He met with the attorney and signed an affidavit that said he had lied to police about Tyler being the shooter because Tyler hadn't paid him for the sale of his father's house as they'd agreed.
Fleming testified that he changed his story because he was afraid of Tyler, but the defense attorney asked if he was so afraid, why would he get in the car with two people he didn't know and drive to Atlanta? Couldn't that have been a trap?
The defense proposed that Fleming's conscience was bothering him because he knew what he told police initially wasn't true.
By the time of the trial, however, Fleming had changed his story back. Attorney Collins said that was because he was getting pushback from family members. Fleming is related to Shvensky Collins, although the trial didn't get into exactly how. The attorney said family members were upset that Fleming had changed his story and were distancing themselves from Fleming. To get back into their good graces, he said, Fleming reverted to his original story.
Fleming's story was the crux of the prosecution's case. It was buttressed by a pair of dying declarations from the victim. Both Shvensky Collins' mother and aunt said he had told them as he lay waiting for the ambulance that Tyler had shot him.
The defense, however, raised a question of whether his aunt, Sebrena Collins Robinson, was ever in a position to hear such a declaration. Lee and Wilcher testified they were the only ones tending to Collins, although there was a crowd of people around. The prosecution speculated Robinson was there before them and had moved aside.
