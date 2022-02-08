THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Thomas University held its annual Forbes Society Dinner honoring its supporters on Thursday, Feb. 3, at Glen Arven Country Club in Thomasville. At the dinner, TU presented four awards in recognition of the recipients’ service.
During the event, TU student Nevan Figueroa of Tallahassee spoke about the opportunities he’s received thanks to scholarships made possible by the generosity of TU’s supporters. Then Dr. Andy Sheppard, TU president, presented the Forbes Society Awards.
Harry Tomlinson received the W. Cameron Forbes Award, which is given to an individual who has displayed a life-long commitment to education and to Thomas University. The award recipient has made a significant impact on the life of the institution and the lives of all members of the TU community.
The Ambassador’s Award went to Chelsie Cosby, president of the TU Alumni Board of Governors and chair of the Casino Night Fundraiser Committee. This award is given to an individual in appreciation of exceptional volunteer commitment to Thomas University. This individual’s selfless contribution of her time and energy has been vital to the activities of the university.
Bud K, represented by owner Clint Kadel, received the 2022 President’s Award, which is given to a corporation or foundation recognized for outstanding support of the Thomas University mission. The recipient has consistently fostered the continued growth of all aspects of TU.
The Vicey Harris Award was presented to Kevin McGrail of Peregrine Computer Consultants Corp. This award recognizes an individual for unique service to Thomas University during a critical time in the school’s history. This award is named in honor of Vicey Harris, whose initial gift of $10,000 began the Birdwood College fund, setting the foundation for Thomas University.
