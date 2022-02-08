Thomas University recognized supporters during its annual Forbes Society Awards Dinner held Thursday, Feb. 3, at Glen Arven Country Club. Dr. Andy Sheppard (second from left) joins the 2022 award recipients, who include (from left) Chelsie Cosby, Ambassador’s Award; Clint Kadel of Bud K, President’s Award; and Harry Tomlinson, W. Cameron Forbes Award. Not pictured is Kevin McGrail, recipient of the Vicey Harris Award.