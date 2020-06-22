THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Anyone with a bachelor’s degree who wants to become a teacher while earning a graduate degree can now do that in only four semesters at Thomas University with the new Master of Arts in Teaching Degree with a concentration in pedagogy.
The MAT in pedagogy is intended for those who already have demonstrated content expertise in one of the teaching areas for middle grades (4-8), secondary (6-12) and all P-12 fields (except special education) and would now like to become certified to teach that subject.
“Students coming to the MAT programs may be working full-time in schools or another career, so we understand that our program must be both high quality as well as flexible,” said Susan Lynn, chair of the Division of Education. “Our degree is offered on Saturday, so if you have a full-time job during the week, you can participate on Saturday.”
The MAT in pedagogy is in addition to TU’s new MAT in elementary education. Both programs will start this fall. The MAT programs are designed for professionals who already have a bachelor’s degree, career-changing professionals with a bachelor’s degree, and teachers who hold a provisional certificate and want to earn an induction certificate at the master’s degree level.
“We employ a cohort model with fall and spring semester courses meeting for 16 weeks every other week on Saturdays online synchronously via Zoom, with independent online coursework in the off weeks,” Lynn said. “In the summer semester, courses will meet each Saturday online synchronously via Zoom for eight weeks. Field experiences will be offered in localities where students live.”
For more information about TU’s new MAT in pedagogy, contact the Office of Admission at 844-862-6978 or visit Thomasu.edu.
