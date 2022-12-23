MOULTRIE, Ga. — Members of the Phi Tau Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing at Thomas University recently held a toy drive for the pediatric unit at Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie. Participating in the presentation of the toys collected are, from left, Dr. Theresa Corker, Phi Tau faculty governance chair and TU assistant professor of nursing; Cassie Latmore, Phi Tau secretary and a nurse in Colquitt Regional's pediatric unit; and Pearline Richardson, a nurse in Colquitt Regional's pediatric unit.
