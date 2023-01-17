THOMASVILLE, Ga. — For the spring semester of 2023, the Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Foundation named marketing management student Marian Rincon as the inaugural recipient of the new SRTC Legacy Scholarship.
The SRTC Foundation established the $1,000 scholarship subsequent to the college’s Annual Giving Day in the spring of 2022. Over the course of the internal fundraising campaign, 74% of full time SRTC faculty and staff pledged to contribute for a combined donation of $62,973.80. Those who donated became founding members of the new scholarship, creating a legacy that will support exceptional SRTC students for years to come, the college said in a press release.
The scholarship review committee selected Rincon for this distinction from among the hundreds of applicants vying for spring semester scholarships.
“The Foundation envisioned the SRTC Legacy Scholarship as a means of providing financial support to students who are well on their way to creating a legacy of their own,” said Christina Reneau, SRTC’s director of resource development. “Marian Rincon embodies the spirit of purpose, vision, and perseverance that has come to define the extraordinary students and alumni of this college.” In 2018, Marian immigrated to the USA from Venezuela with high expectations for her future.
“I knew that I was born to accomplish big things,” she said. “I told myself that I was going to fight for my future and that I was going to build the life I desire for my family and myself. Even though I did not have any money, food, job, or connections in the USA, I knew I was willing to do whatever it takes to fulfill my dreams.”
When she moved to this country at 15 years old, she could not yet speak English, the college said, but she was determined to succeed.
Rincon worked hard and graduated from high school with a 3.9 grade point average and a strong grasp of the English language. So strong, in fact, that she decided to pursue a bilingual career in marketing.
“The pillar of a country's economy is its businesses, and marketing is essential for any business,” she explained. “I plan to use my knowledge to help businesses grow their presence online with the power of social media. The desire to help others succeed is a passion I discovered when I started my career in marketing. I have developed marketing strategies that can help any business in any industry. I have learned the importance of having a marketing plan in place when developing a business plan. And I understand that if I wanted to be successful in life, I must help others be successful as well.”
SRTC’s Marketing Management Program Chair Rebecca Blalock has witnessed Rincon’s college career since her first semester at SRTC.
“It has been a refreshing experience to watch Marian’s passion for marketing grow as she has progressed through the program,” said Blalock. “She has truly immersed herself in the field by learning and applying marketing concepts in all aspects of her life. Her passion for the subject is evident in the diligence that she puts forth in her assignments; the optimism she conveys in peer dialogues and social media posts; and the drive she has for excelling in her job. Marian’s determination to see things through, push past adversity, and remain an optimistic and ambitious young woman proves that she has the work ethic for a successful future. I cannot wait to see her soar!”
In addition to her studies, Rincon currently works as a social media manager at Senior Life Insurance in Thomasville, Georgia, where her dreams are not slowing down. She has amassed a substantial following on her social media accounts. She plans to expand her talent and expertise to the national level so that she can help organizations across the country.
“SRTC has taught me to dream bigger, so that's what I plan to do with my degree,” she said. “I will accomplish every one of the big goals I have in life.” The SRTC Foundation is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to promote the cause of higher education and expand educational opportunities to the students of SRTC. The Foundation strives to create scholarships and endowments, and assist in the financing of capital improvements and other college-related expenses.
For more information on scholarships; how to give; and how to apply, please visit the Foundation’s website at www.southernregional.edu/scholarships or contact the Institutional Advancement Office by calling (229) 225-4060.
