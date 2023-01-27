THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Thomasville Toyota’s Service Director Brad Ramsey and SRTC Automotive Technology Instructor Corey Nawolski display a check representing $500 in scholarship funds that Thomasville Toyota gave to Southern Regional Tech. In addition, the car dealership donated equipment valued at nearly $1,000 to the college’s automotive technology program. Both Ramsey and Thomasville Toyota’s shop foreman, Chris Curry, serve on the program’s advisory board. Nowalski said the new tools will allow him to train students on the same equipment that they will use in their careers.
Thomasville Toyota donates tools, scholarship funds to SRTC
