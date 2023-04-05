MOULTRIE, Ga. – Harry Thompson, a Colquitt County native, was recently named the vice president of the Georgia Cattleman’s Association Region 14.
The association released a statement on behalf of Thompson.
He accepted the position at the 2023 GCA Convention, March 8 to March 10, at the Columbus, Ga., Convention & Trade Center.
“Regional vice presidents are responsible for representing the membership of their respective region on the Board of Directors and are expected to attend all board meetings,” the press release said.
Thompson is also responsible for communicating and carrying out the objectives of the association as stipulated in the strategic plan and in conjunction with the appropriate committee, the executive vice president and the association staff.
