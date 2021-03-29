MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (GACCE) recognized its 2021 Staff Service Awards during its 2021 Staff Development Conference held via Zoom on March 26. The Service Awards recognize those chamber staff members in Georgia who have achieved significant years of service in the chamber of commerce industry.
GACCE presents a certificate of service for each five-year increment of service. Service includes a combination of executive and/or staff employment time in all chambers of commerce.
Karen Thompson, membership sales director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce, was recognized for her five years of service in the chamber industry.
“Karen plays a vital part of our chamber team and I am proud she has been recognized by GACCE for her five years of service,” chamber President Tommie Beth Willis said. “We are thankful for her dedication and commitment to our members and our community.”
The Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (GACCE) is the professional society of chamber executives and staff in the State of Georgia. The focus of GACCE is to assist chamber executives and staff in becoming more effective in their local communities while serving their membership, as well.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce is the voice of the business community, a leader among community partners and an advocate for the best quality of life, the chamber said in a press release announcing Thompson’s award.
