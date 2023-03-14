MOULTRIE, Ga – Investigators are searching for two stolen ATVs that were taken from a local plantation venue in Colquitt County, according to authorities.
Three Polaris Ranger model ATVs were reported stolen between 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, and 10 a.m. Monday, March 13, according to sheriff’s investigator Will Pierce.
He explained the owners believed the vehicles were driven away from their property on the 1000 block of Lanier Road.
CCSO Investigators retrieved one of the vehicles on Smith Bridge Road since the initial report but are still in search of the remaining blue and red ATVs.
Neither vehicle has significant distinguishing features, Pierce said, but their models are a 2017 Polaris Ranger 900 and a 2021 XP 1000.
The investigation is still ongoing, so Pierce could not disclose a suspect at this time.
Residents should contact 9-1-1 or the CCSO and ask to speak with the Criminal Investigations Division at 229-616-7430 for any tips or additional information.
