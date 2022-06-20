THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Three brothers are under arrest, facing charges of armed robbery for incidents that occurred in December 2021 and January 2022.
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and the Valdosta office of the FBI took Tamoris Jaquan Hammock, age 22, Montavios Keaonta Morris, age 23, and Jacoby Hammock, age 17, into custody and charged them with two armed robberies of a Meigs convenience store.
According to the TCSO, Morris and Tamoris Hammock confessed to committing the robberies, and Jacoby Hammock confessed to being the driver in the second robbery.
Morris and Tamorris Hammock also confessed to three other robberies in other counties, authorities said. Jacoby Hammock confessed to being a driver in a robbery in another county.
All three are being held at the Thomas County Jail waiting on a first appearance arraignment.
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were assisted by the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, Tifton Police Department and Turner County Sheriff’s Office in the arrests. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office also expressed its thanks to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division for two days of assistance in identifying and locating the three suspects.
