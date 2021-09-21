MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office recovered a total of 31 ounces of illegal substances while serving a search warrant Monday.
The CCSO first received complaints of possible drug activity at an apartment complex located on East Central Avenue, according to DET Commander Keith Newman.
“We had received the complaints of neighbors at the apartments. Upon further investigation, we were able to acquire a search warrant for the home,” Newman said in an interview Tuesday.
The resident of the home, Ramon Bright, 41, 841 E. Central Ave. Apartment 216B, was arrested at the apartment without incident, Newman said. During the search of his home DET agents located 13 ounces of meth, 12 ounces of a green, leafy synthetic drug known as “spice” and six ounces of marijuana, Newman said.
Also within the home they found $6,730 in a safe in the living room and a loaded pistol in the bedroom dresser drawer, the investigator said. During the search of Bright’s person, DET agents found $1,186, Newman said.
Austin Ogletree was also arrested at the apartment and charged with possession of methamphetamines. His age and address were not immediately available.
Late Tuesday, DET agents located Teressa Griffin, 42, who lives at the same apartment as Bright, and took her into custody.
Bright was charged with trafficking in meth, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Griffin has been charged with unlawful transport of a firearm and possession, sale or dispensing of marijuana.
