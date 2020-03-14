MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently named Three Crazy Bakers as the March 2020 Business of the Month.
Three Crazy Bakers is a locally owned, full service restaurant that provides excellent customer service and a great selection of bakery items, the chamber said. They serve lunch and dinner seven days a week, as well as provide full dinner casseroles and catering services.
Three Crazy Bakers has been located at 102 South Main Street in Moultrie for 21 years.
They are open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and can be reached by calling (229) 985-8809.
For the presentation, owners Hart and Maggie Brown were joined by family and staff, as well as chamber Ambassadors, board members, and staff.
