MOULTRIE, Ga. — Over the last seven weeks, three people have been bitten by foxes in Colquitt County. Two of the foxes have been confirmed to be rabid. The third fox escaped capture but is assumed to have also had rabies.
Dr. Charles Ruis, health director for the Southwest Georgia Public Health District, said the foxes that were captured had bitten children; he did not indicate the victims’ ages. He did not provide any information about the victim or victims of the fox that escaped.
Ruis said the three episodes were scattered around the county in rural locations, but he did not say exactly where they took place.
The attacks prompted the Southwest Public Health District to issue a warning last week about an increase in animal encounters.
Ruis said animal encounters typically increase as the weather warms up and more people are outside, especially in the woods. This year’s numbers are actually slightly less than last year’s at this time. Across the district there have been 11 animal encounters reported this year, compared with 13 as of this time last year, Ruis said. But he said they are more frequent now than a few months ago when it was cooler.
Rabies is a viral disease of mammals, usually occurring among wild animals such as raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes, the district press release said. When an infected animal bites another animal or person, the rabies virus is transmitted in the infected animal’s saliva. The rabies virus travels from the site of the bite up through the nerves until it reaches the brain, causing encephalopathy and ultimately death.
Ruis said once rabies has taken hold, it is always fatal — there is no effective treatment once the virus has reached the brain. However, he said, it takes several days for the virus to make that journey, and there is an effective treatment to head it off before it gets there.
Treatment involves a regimen of five injections — two on the first day of treatment and one shot on each of four days through the next two weeks.
The health district recommends avoiding the animal to begin with:
• Do not approach, handle or feed wild or stray animals — and teach your children not to do so.
• Vaccinate your family pets against rabies annually.
• Do not leave pets or children outside unattended or allow them to roam free.
If you are bitten, thoroughly clean the wound immediately with soap and water to reduce the likelihood of rabies transmission. As soon as possible, call your doctor or the local health department for advice. You or your doctor can consult with the Georgia Poison Center (800-282-5846 statewide) to decide whether postexposure human rabies immune globulin (HRIG) and vaccine are recommended for this bite. Your doctor can also tell you if you need a tetanus booster or antibiotics.
Provide your doctor with the following information:
- Type of animal involved (pet or wild animal).
- Whether the animal appeared sick or well; the type of symptoms if any.
- Was the attack provoked or unprovoked?
- Type of exposure (cut, scratch, licking of an open wound), part of the body, number of exposures).
- In the case of a domestic animal, was it vaccinated?
- If you can capture the animal without any further injury, do so. If it is necessary to kill the animal, try to preserve the head.
- Ruis said if a domestic animal is involved, it will often be quarantined and observed. If an animal is rabid at the time of an attack, it will show clear signs within days afterwards. That will allow enough time for a victim to start treatment if needed.
- In other cases, especially wild animals, the animal is usually killed. A lab can examine its brain to determine whether rabies is present; that’s why preserving the head is important. That examination will determine whether the victim will need treatment.
For more information on this topic, please contact the Southwest Health District at 229-352-4275 or the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website at https://dph.georgia.gov/epidemiology/zoonoticvector-borneinfestations/rabies.
