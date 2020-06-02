MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A joint operation between the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Moultrie Police Department found multiple drugs among three men on May 28.
Melike Ramone Taylor, 57, was charged with possession of cocaine; Terrance Jermain King, 34, was charged with obstruction of an officer and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; and Kenny Lee Davis was charged with possession of cocaine.
They were arrested in the joint operation which stemmed from a search warrant for 500 Eighth Street S.W.
The operation saw the seizure of $1,000 worth of crack cocaine, said CCSO Investigator Keith Newman.
“They could’ve broke that down and made $1,000 off of it pretty easily, I think,” Newman said. “Maybe more.”
All three remain at the Colquitt County Jail.
