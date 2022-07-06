MOULTRIE, Ga. – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon near Baell Mercantile Company.
Officers with the Moultrie Police Department arrived at the scene less than two minutes after being dispatched at 1:44 p.m.
Andrea Michelle Stanley, 49, was the driver of a 2010 Ford Fusion, and Carshelle Dykes,17, was a passenger. Lester Joe Young, 30, was the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe C1500.
Stanley explained that she was at the red light waiting to turn left from First Street Northeast when the light turned green. She then began her turn onto Fifth Avenue Northeast, according to the accident report.
As she turned, Young struck the front passenger side of the vehicle, Stanley said. The impact caused disabling damage to the Fusion.
Young stated that he was traveling southbound on First Street Northeast when his light was green. As he approached the intersection, Stanley pulled out in front of him causing the collision. There was disabling damage to the front bumper of the 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe C1500.
Moultrie police named Stanley as the driver at fault for the collision.
All three occupants were removed from the scene due to injuries. There were no fatalities.
The MPD officer’s report said Dykes was trapped inside the passenger side of the Ford Fusion. She had to be extricated from the vehicle and transported to Colquitt Regional Medical Center. She was later flown to another hospital for treatment of her injuries. No further information about her condition was available.
Stanley sustained minor injuries to her right hand and pain in the back.
Young was removed from the scene by EMS for minor injuries.
Both drivers were treated and released at CRMC, according to Jordan Hammack, the hospital’s assistant director of marketing.
