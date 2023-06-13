MOULTRIE – A Norman Park teenager was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital after a Thursday crash that also injured two other people.
Georgia State Patrol Post 12 Thomasville was notified of the wreck at 4:08 p.m. Thursday, June 8, the report said. Troopers arrived at the scene at about 4:39 p.m.
A 15-year-old male was driving east on Cool Springs Road when his SUV failed to maintain its lane of traffic and caused the vehicle to cross the yellow center line, GSP said.
The report said a 51-year-old Moultrie resident was traveling west on Cool Springs Road when her compact car was struck on the front driver's side by the SUV.
The SUV began rotating counterclockwise and overturned across the roadway several times coming to an uncontrolled final rest on the north shoulder of Cool Springs Road facing north.
The other vehicle simultaneously began rotating counterclockwise and made an uncontrolled final rest on the north shoulder of Cool Springs Road facing east, the report said.
The impact area was determined to have occurred in the westbound lane.
The report stated the teenager was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare by helicopter. A spokesperson for the 15-year-old driver's family said his condition was good as of early Tuesday morning, but the family is taking his recovery day by day.
A 71-year-old woman was named a passenger in the SUV. The report indicated she was transported to Archbold Medical Center; however, a hospital spokeswoman found no record of her as a patient as of Tuesday, June 13.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Colquitt Regional Medical Center where she was treated and released.
