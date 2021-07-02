MOULTRIE, Ga. — Three defendants entered guilty pleas during Colquitt County Superior Court sessions on Thursday, June 10, and Judge James Hardy handed down sentences.
• Ashley Gavin Upton, escape. He was sentenced to serve 56 days in the Colquitt County jail.
• Dontavious Vontrell Dennis, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. He was sentenced to serve 18 months in the Colquitt County Jail.
• Mitchell Guinn, two counts of theft by taking. He was sentenced to serve four years.
