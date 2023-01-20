MOULTRIE, Ga. — Hamilton Elementary School is preparing for its annual Brunswick stew sale. Tickets are on sale until Friday, Feb. 3, and the stew can be picked up 1-5 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Colquitt County Board of Education office, 710 Lane St. in Moultrie. Extras may be purchased on the day of the sale if they’re available.
For more information, contact Amy Griffin at (229) 941-5594.
Front row, from left, are Sekarri Mitchell, Tram-anh Nguyen and Weston Summerlin; and back row, from left, are Judd Summerlin, Cooper Edwards, Kolby Powers and Mckenzie Poole.
