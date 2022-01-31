MOULTRIE, Ga. — Hamilton Elementary School’s annual BBQ will look a little different this year.
Brunswick stew will be sold for $8 a quart or $30 a gallon (divided up as four quart containers). The stew can be frozen in the containers. Pick up will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Colquitt County Canning Plant.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the school (229) 941-5594.
From left are Judd Collins, Addi Kinard, Weston Summerlin, Judd Summerlin, Cooper Edwards, Devan Powers, Lara Collins, and Kolby Powers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.