MOULTRIE — Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, will hold its 15th annual Charity Day on Friday, Sept. 15. On Charity Day, 100% of proceeds made across the company’s footprint are donated to non-profit organizations.
This year, Tidal Wave Auto Spa at 490 Hampton Way is partnering with Colquitt County Special Olympics, which will receive 50% of all proceeds made at this location on Charity Day, according to a press release from the company. Special Olympics of Colquitt County provides sports training and athletic competition throughout the year in a variety of Olympic-type sports for all children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
The other 50% of proceeds will be donated to the company’s longtime corporate partner, Annandale Village, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities.
Last year, Tidal Wave raised over $350,000 on Charity Day, bringing the total amount of donations over the event’s 14-year history to over $1 million, the company said. 2023 is set to be the company’s largest Charity Day yet, partnering with over 150 local non-profit organizations across their footprint.
